Wolves midfielder set for crunch talks over future

The Englishman was regularly used off the bench in Pereira's first few games in charge but has struggled for minutes of late, with Pereira insisting Doyle is not suited to central midfield in his system.

Doyle joined Wolves on loan last season before competing a £4.3million permanent move in the summer, while Manchester City hold a 50 per cent sell on clause for any profit Wolves make if the 23-year-old is sold.

Pereira is now planning crunch talks with Doyle with a decision due on his future - as the head coach admits unhappy players cannot stay at the club.

"It's difficult to answer," Pereira said when asked about Doyle' future.

"Usually, at the end of a season, I have a conversation with the players to understand.