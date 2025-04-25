Wolves freeze season ticket prices for 2025/26 season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club faced intense criticism last year when they announced huge price increases, with many fans seeing a rise of around 17 per cent, while some children's prices were increased by as much as 176 per cent.

That led to fans launching a petition and after a campaign by fan groups, club chairman Jeff Shi met with the Wolves Fan Advisory Board and agreed to freeze adult tickets for the 2025/26 season and reverse the price hikes for under-14 tickets this season.

However, Shi and Wolves have now gone a step further by freezing all tickets for next season across all stands and age categories.

Junior season tickets will cost £105, under-17s behind the goals will pay £276, while adults in the same seats will pay £735.

Head coach Vitor Pereira said: "We’re building something together here — and the supporters are a massive part of that.

"When Molineux is loud and intimidating, it gives the team belief, it gives us energy.

"Next season, we want to make it a special place to play every single week - and it's up to us to set the tempo with our performance, and then the fans to react with their support".

Wolves came under huge pressure to row back on their decision last summer, with fans criticising the 'benchmarking' tactics to other clubs of a similar size, despite many of those clubs fighting higher up the table.

The club then went on to struggle this season before Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil and successfully guided them to Premier League survival.

Wolves' unexpected move to freeze all season ticket prices for next season - going a step further than Shi's promise last year - will now be welcomed by many fans.

The club's announcement read: "Wolves would like to thank the Fan Advisory Board for their input and collaboration in recent months, helping to shape decisions that matter most to match going supporters.

"The club remains committed to continuing discussions with the Fan Advisory Board on a wide variety of topics moving forward.

"Once again, supporters will be able to purchase their season ticket using the club’s interest-free payment plan.

"The season ticket renewal process will begin on May 7, with further details including full pricing tables, FAQs and renewal timelines to be publicised and shared with season ticket holders."