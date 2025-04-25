What has been said about Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford's future?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After being exiled at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim after the manager publicly criticised the forward, Rashford moved to Villa Park on loan in the January transfer window.

So far he has netted four goals and six assists for Villa, and has played a key role in their progression to the FA Cup semi-finals.

He also starred in last week's Champions League second leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford remains under contract at United until 2028, and this week there has been fresh reports emerging of what the future might hold for him.

So what has been reported and what has Rashford said about his future?

Rashford himself has not said anything publicly, but earlier this week, it was reported that according to sources close to the forward, he feels it is unlikely he will play for United again under the current manager.

Even though returning to Old Trafford is not out of the question, sources told the BBC that there does not look like an obvious way back into the fold at United at the moment.

Reports have stated Rashford has ruled out the possibility of moving to London - and has an ambition to remain at a club that is playing Champions League football next season.

He would not be getting that with his parent club, but if he were to sign for Villa he could well be getting that as Emery's side remain in the hunt to keep their place on Europe's biggest stage.

As part of Rashford's loan move back in January, a £40m option to buy was inserted as part of the day. However, it is claimed that Rashford is unlikely to make a decision on his future until at least mid June.