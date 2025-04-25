Vitor Pereira pleased with reaction from Wolves forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Guedes was left out of the squad for the wins over Spurs and Manchester United and Pereira first hinted at issues in training, before revealing after the Old Trafford game that the attacker was not in the right mental state to play for the club.

The 28-year-old was then allowed to go home to Portugal for one day before returning to Compton - and Pereira is pleased with the player's application in training this week.

"I had a conversation with Goncalo, he's a very good boy," the head coach said.

"We spoke about motivation and being motivated to be at his level and to help the team.

"We made an agreement and he promised me that he will come back stronger - and he did it.