Vitor Pereira has say on 'committed' Matheus Cunha amid United links

The Brazilian's representatives have been in talks with Manchester United, who are interested in triggering his £62.5million release clause this summer.

Cunha is expected to leave the club when the transfer window opens and while Pereira remained tight-lipped on the forward's potential departure, he insisted the player is focused on playing for Wolves with five games left this season.

"He's committed," the head coach said.

"He's our player and he's committed, that's all.

"He has the mentality to help the team.

"It's normal that every time on the news (they mention him), but this is not for me. I don't care about the news."