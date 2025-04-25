'Unbelievable' final of the Kronospan Chirk AA Open Doubles

Home bowler Andrew Armstrong teamed up with Welsh stalwart Kevin Nicholas to take the lion’s share of nearly £700 in prize money on Easter Monday at the home of the Oswestry League champions on the Shropshire border.

“Our open doubles was a huge success and a big thanks goes to all the players who turned out,” said promoter Meurig Davies.

“There was some great bowling throughout the day and the final was unbelievable as it could have gone either way, with Kev Nicholas & Andrew Armstrong beating Ian Jones & Nick Jones 21-20.”

“A big thanks to our sponsors Kronospan Ltd for their continued support - hopefully see you all again next year!”