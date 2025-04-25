Ruben Amorim addresses Manchester United links to Wolves' Matheus Cunha

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

United have spoken to Cunha's representatives about a potential summer move, as they look to steal a march on their rivals for the Brazilian.

Cunha's £62.5million release clause will need to be met for him to depart, but he is likely to leave Wolves at the end of the season after two-and-a-half years at Molineux.

Amorim refused to speak specifically about Cunha when asked in his pre-match press conference, but insisted that United's pull means they can still sign the world's best players.

"I will not say nothing about Matheus because if I say one time I will have to say for any situation whether that it's yes or no, so I will not comment about that," he said.

"We are focused on this season. Even the way we are going to prepare the next season could change in these games, so it's hard to predict what is going to happen in the future."

United need to win the Europa League to secure European football next term, with Champions League qualification the reward for a side that has struggled domestically.

Asked how big an attraction the club are given that backdrop, Amorim said: "It's Manchester United.

"What I feel is that there's a lot of players that want to play for our club. I know that if you look at our club in the moment it looks like sometimes with all the problems with the staff, people going, changing coach, the results, it looks a little bit of a problem in the moment.

"But we have a clear idea and that is the easiest part to explain for a player. And then it's Manchester United and every player wants to play for Manchester United."