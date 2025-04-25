Loanee recall was a surprise to AFC Telford

Brogan, 23, made 12 appearances for the Bucks after joining temporarily from The Iron and impressed supporters with his all-action displays and goal scoring ability that helped the Bucks secure a top five spot.

However, with his parent club set for a play-off campaign of their own Wilkin admitted he understands why the decision to bring Brogan back to Lincolnshire was made.

“No we didn’t really (expect it), but it looks like they’re going to end up in the play-offs and I’ve been in the game long enough to know it was a possibility,” the Bucks boss said. “As a manager you’re always going to want as many good players in and around your group as possible, and when you have a player on loan you’re always susceptible to this.”

AFC Telford United midfielder Max Brogan (Picture: Mike Sheridan)

He added: “Had they been out in front at the top of the table he probably wouldn't have been called back, but we understand we are at the mercy of the parent clubs.

“He scored on his return to the Scunthorpe team which I’m delighted about because he’s a great lad and who knows what lies ahead in the future.”

And when asked whether Telford fans have seen the last of Brogan in black and white, Wilkin gave a hopeful response.

“You never say never do you,” Wilkin said. “He may end up having a successful play-off campaign at Scunthorpe and become centre stage for them, you just don’t know in football.

“I’d never rule out working with Max again because he’s a talented young lad on an upward curve and that’s the kind of player we like.”

Harry Hawkins scores for the Bucks (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

Another loanee Wilkin was keen to heap praise on was Harry Hawkins, who returned from suspension against Halesowen Town on Monday.

“I thought Harry was excellent,” he said. “When big games like that are so tightly matched it can be tough coming off the bench, but he’s come on and had a real impact on a game which could’ve been really difficult for an 18-year-old.

“To go into such a crucial game that’s on a knife’s edge while Halesowen’s tails are up in front of their home crowd is such a good experience for him to have at such a young age, and the way he went about things was excellent.”