Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy hails Vitor Pereira for Wolves' Premier League survival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves were five points adrift of Leicester and safety when Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil in December but a remarkable run of five straight wins for the first time in their Premier League history has seen them soar clear of relegation and they are now 20 points ahead of Van Nistelrooy's side heading into the meeting.

Pereira's first game in charge was at the reverse fixture on December 22 where Wolves scored three first-half goals in a comprehensive 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium .

Van Nistelrooy acknowledged the good work Wolves have done since the turn of the year.

He said: "They have done well. The manager has done an excellent job coming in the winter, I think they invested as well, not sure how much.

"They reinforced the squad on top of a squad that is already good, I feel, and has had a long time in the Premier League.

"All credit to their performances since the new manager came in, they got themselves out of trouble and far away from the bottom three."

On Thursday, the club confirmed Jamie Vardy will leave at the end of the season as the club seek a fresh start after being relegated straight back down to the Championship.

However, question marks remain whether Van Nistelrooy will still be in charge at the start of the next campaign but he feels he knows what is needed for the club to move forward.

He added: "Over the past month, I've had conversations with the board and chairman and they know where I stand and what I think is necessary to move forward in this situation towards the new season.

"Those conversations have taken place and over the past weeks I have been sharing with you that there is no further news.

"I have talked about alignment, it is necessary to find alignment, the quicker the better in the best interests of the football club and this is what I'm urging.

"I know what my plan is to move forward and bring the club back and build it back up with the people in this building."