'I'm impatient': West Brom's Daryl Dike on re-capturing scoring touch and finding 'last piece of the puzzle'

Dike made his comeback from his latest big injury set back, when he was introduced as a substitute in the draw against Millwall back in February.

That was the first of nine substitute appearances this season - with the US forward yet to be handed a start since his return to the Albion squad.

In his departing press conference last week, outgoing boss Tony Mowbray said Dike's fitness was not at the level to be starting games at the moment.

Ahead of this weekend's trip to Cardiff, interim boss James Morrison has insisted that Dike is 'in contention' for the clash in South Wales.

Whether he is handed a start remains to be seen but the striker believes things are 'starting to come together', and he is hoping the 'final piece of the puzzle' soon arrives.

He explained: "I feel it is coming and I'm starting to get back up to speed with things, but it's about taking steps.

"How fast the ball is moving, pressure, fitness wise, can I jump, sprint, move as well?

"But it's been about getting my footballing brain going again too when it comes to making the runs, holding up play.

"Things are starting to come together as the games are going along and that feeling in front of goal is coming back to me, so, hopefully, with my job, goals are the last piece of the puzzle."

Dike previously admitted his frustration over his training schedule and not being able to train '24/7, while acknowledging it was necessary after suffering big injuries during his time at the club.

He has praised the Albion medical staff for the work they have done with him - and the forward believes he has had to change his mindset in this latest recovery, insisting at times he can be impatient.

He added: "The main thing has been about how I think about things.

"I'm a very impatient person in general so when thing aren't always working out, like I watched the Bristol City chance I had over and over thinking, 'what are you doing? This is your bread and butter usually'.

"So I think to myself, give yourself time.

"Even then, I have to be patient, integrating, gearing up to play regularly, finishing crosses, setting myself, I have to give myself time to do all of that again.

"So changing my mindset has been the main challenge for me, which I feel I've done."