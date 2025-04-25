AFC Telford preview: Kevin Wilkin wants just one thing from his Bucks side

The Bucks know their hopes of automatic promotion are over after the Easter weekend, and that leapfrogging Kettering Town into second place would require an exceptional set of results.

Telford will finish third if they match Halesowen Town’s result at Stamford, but the Bucks boss gave a very straightforward answer when asked what he wants from his side on Saturday.

“A win,” Wilkin exclaimed. “It’s as simple as that for me. If you get a good performance as well then great, but the most important thing is getting the win that we need to all-but secure us third place.”

He added: “I watched (Royston) on Saturday, and they won’t be an easy team to beat because there’s a lot to like about them.

“There’s a physicality about them, an energy about them and some really good technical players in the group who will offer a challenge against us there’s no doubt about that.

“They’ve had a really solid season themselves, and we only managed to draw late on against them at their place earlier in the season, so we certainly can’t take our foot off the pedal.

“We need to be right at it from the off and focused on achieving the win however that may be.”

Orrin Pendley, right, returns from his one-match suspension this weekend. He is pictured with Joe Morris, left

Wilkin also explained the challenge he has set to his squad ahead of Wednesday’s play-off semi-final, revealing a number of places in the matchday squad are up for grabs.

“Everyone wants to go into the play-offs off the back of a victory just for that little bit of belief, but if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen,” he said. “Next Wednesday will be a totally different ball game, but if we can sustain the good things we’ve been doing it brings a nice continuity to things that you’re always searching for.

“We need to go and perform to the best levels that we’re capable of, and equally Royston have the capability to ask us questions.

“There are lots of players there that are playing for their place in the side next Wednesday too, and they need to make sure they stay up to their work if they want to stay in the 11 or the 16.

“I’ve got a good understanding of where we’re at, but there are always a few grey areas of whether or not we go down one route or another.

“When you’ve got a squad of players like we have it’s about making sure we get the selection right, because everyone should be putting their best foot forward when they get the chance to stake a claim for a spot in the squad come Wednesday.”

Orrin Pendley is back in contention for a starting spot after serving his one-match suspension on Monday.

Forward Ola Lawal missed the Halesowen game through injury, and may not be risked this weekend as he recovers from the knock.