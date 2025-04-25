'Absolute latest' Michael Appleton sets deadline to discover Shrewsbury Town future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appleton, 49, marks a month in charge at Crowd Meadow on Saturday, when he leads relegated Shrewsbury into the penultimate game of the League One season at Barnsley.

He replaced Gareth Ainsworth on a deal until the end of the season following the latter's sudden exit last month. Appleton has been in talks with club chiefs and the Salford-born head coach expects to have his future clarified before the final at home to Crawley on Saturday week.

Appleton has emphasised his desire to stay with Shrewsbury and lead them into next season's League Two campaign.

"I'm under the impression that this time next week it (my future) will either be one way or the other," Appleton said at his Barnsley press conference on Friday.

"I do expect clarity, certainly at the absolute latest by this time next week because we will only have one game to go.

"I think everyone will be looking for a little bit of clarity, including myself and hopefully that will be the case.