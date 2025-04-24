Roland Wycherley confirms Shrewsbury Town sale talks and makes relegation vow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An exclusivity period with American investors ran for at least four months until the end of March, but talks broke down.

However, as revealed in the Shropshire Star earlier this month, Wycherley has now confirmed new talks with interested parties are under way.

"As I’ve said previously, it was my intention to hand the baton on and step down as chairman this season," Wycherley wrote in an open letter to fans. "That is still my aim and I intend to leave at the earliest possible opportunity.

"I want to sincerely thank our loyal supporters and reassure you that the board and I remain fully committed to protecting our club now and in the future.

"My commitment stands firm. During our recent exclusivity agreement, we were prohibited from progressing discussions with multiple other interested parties. To that end I am pleased to report that we have entered into positive discussions with interested parties who are working to acquire the football club.

"But the chairman has insisted negotiations will take place behind the scenes in a "formal and professional" manner through legal channels and "with discretion and integrity".

Earlier this month, Mike Harris – chairman of Oswestry-based Welsh champions The New Saints – confirmed on social media his intention to launch a Shrewsbury takeover and made public his offer to Wycherley. He also made a bid last September.

"It is our firm belief that negotiations should not take place in the public domain," Wycherley added. "We believe any serious buyer should be prepared to engage formally and professionally through the proper legal channels with discretion and integrity.

"Please can I again reassure you every decision made in the coming days and weeks will be guided by what is best for Shrewsbury Town Football Club."

Shrewsbury were relegated from League One last Friday, bringing to an end a decade in the third tier – and Town’s chairman since 1996 vowed the club will target a swift comeback from League Two.

He added: "For the past decade, we’ve been proud to compete in English football’s third tier, and I would remind supporters we have been relegated before and as previously, we will do our utmost to make a swift return."

