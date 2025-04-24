Reyes Cleary signals West Brom summer intention as praise continues for in-form loanee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 21-year-old academy graduate endured a difficult stint at Walsall earlier in the season - but has found his feet since joining the National League Pools back in January.

The forward, who has impressed in Albion's youth sides in recent years leading to handful of first team appearances in cup competitions, netted his sixth goal for the non-league outfit in their Bank Holiday Monday victory over Gateshead.

While in the North East, Cleary has been deployed as a left wing back rather than as a striker - earning him a string of plaudits from manager Anthony Limbrick.

The youngster is out of contract in the summer, but according to the Hartlepool Mail, he has spokenabout his desire to return to the West Midlands and land a new contract.

Speaking after his latest goal, forward outlined how well his loan spell in the North East has gone, and how his move to the non-league club was a chance to have a 'reset', on the back of the disappointing spell with the Saddlers.

He said: "Just because I've come from a Championship club, nothing changes and I stay humble. I put my heart on the line every game.

"Hartlepool's brought my confidence back. Obviously I was at Walsall in the first half of the season, no disrespect to them, they were playing well at the time, winning every week and it was hard for me being out of the team.

"When I came to Hartlepool it was a reset and a chance to go again. The fans and the players have helped me to get my confidence back."

Cleary's string of fine performances during his second loan spell of the season have already earned up glowing praise from his manager Limbrick, who has worked with young talents in previous roles with the likes of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough United.

And again after his latest goal in the win over Gateshead, he has backed the Albion youngster to play at a high level.

He said: ""I think he's done really well, he keeps improving and he's got a great attitude and good character.

"I think he can go far in the game, I think he can play at a higher level if I'm honest.

"We need to get him fitter, he needs to have a good pre-season, but I think for a first or second loan he's done really well.

"We don't even think of him as a loan player, he's just a player for us - he's one of us. We don't think of him being on loan, he's just our player and he plays for us. That's because of the work that he does and the character that he's shown.

"Reyes has produced some outstanding numbers at wing-back, goals and assists. I'm not sure he thought he could play in that position - but he has.

"I think he can still do the other side of the game more if I'm honest. I'm really pleased for him and it's been a good loan spell for him."