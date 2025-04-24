Michael Appleton confident 'good times' will return at Shrewsbury Town
Interim boss Michael Appleton is confident he can restore the good times to Shrewsbury Town if he is handed the managerial job permanently.
Shrewsbury finally had their relegation from League One confirmed at the start of the Easter weekend, as they saw their decade-long stay in the division come to an end following Burton Albion's goalless draw at Exeter City on Good Friday.
After losing 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury were condemned to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Northampton Town three days later on Easter Monday.
Appleton is currently in talks with the Shrewsbury hierarchy over the possibility of extending his stay in Shropshire beyond the end of the season.
The 49-year-old revealed last week that he was "encouraged" by discussions and was "hopeful" of reaching an agreement in the near future.