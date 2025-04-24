Michael Appleton confident 'good times' will return at Shrewsbury Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury finally had their relegation from League One confirmed at the start of the Easter weekend, as they saw their decade-long stay in the division come to an end following Burton Albion's goalless draw at Exeter City on Good Friday.

After losing 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury were condemned to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Northampton Town three days later on Easter Monday.

Appleton is currently in talks with the Shrewsbury hierarchy over the possibility of extending his stay in Shropshire beyond the end of the season.

The 49-year-old revealed last week that he was "encouraged" by discussions and was "hopeful" of reaching an agreement in the near future.