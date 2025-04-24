In pictures: What Aston Villa's new £100m Villa Park North Stand development will look like

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa's original plans to completely re-build the North Stand were shelved back in 2023, due to concerns the club would have to play big games with a massively reduced capacity.

But now the new impressive blueprints have been revealed, with the big project set to be completed in 2017, a year before Villa will play host to games at Euro 2028.

Villa have announced plans for a £100million redevelopment of the North Stand which will increase the capacity of Villa Park beyond 50,000.

Villa fans been impressed by the latest development and here is a look at what the new North Stand will look like:

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like

Images of what Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium expansion is going to look like