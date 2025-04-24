In pictures: What Aston Villa's new £100m Villa Park North Stand development will look like
Aston Villa's announcement of a £100m redevelopment of the Villa Park North Stand is the latest major investment from the club;s owners.
Villa's original plans to completely re-build the North Stand were shelved back in 2023, due to concerns the club would have to play big games with a massively reduced capacity.
But now the new impressive blueprints have been revealed, with the big project set to be completed in 2017, a year before Villa will play host to games at Euro 2028.
Villa have announced plans for a £100million redevelopment of the North Stand which will increase the capacity of Villa Park beyond 50,000.
Villa fans been impressed by the latest development and here is a look at what the new North Stand will look like: