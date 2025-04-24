Cycling round-up: Records smashed at the Paramount CRT Hilly 20

Visiting rider Richard Bussell sliced a huge two minutes 13 seconds off Tomos Hales’ record – admittedly in far kinder conditions than the 2024 race which was run the day after Storm Kathleen in 45mph gusts, but all the more impressive for being recorded on a road bike.

Bussell stated: “I was very happy with the win, I didn't expect to be fastest overall as I was on a road bike, so that was a good boost for morale.

"I did spend a lot of time on my road bike set-up so it was a very quick machine - deep wheels, narrow handlebars etc. It was a beautiful morning for a race; and a very enjoyable and quiet course."

Reigning Friction Series champion Hales still took the County win and the maximum 60 points on offer after shaving 31 seconds off his 2024 effort with a superb 46.20, exactly a minute ahead of Simon Romei, the reigning Friction Series Veterans champion, as the pair drew level at the summit.

Romei still took the Veterans win in +6:09 ahead of team mate and race organiser Chris Riley by 34 seconds, taking a maximum 120 points over both rounds in a solid title defence.

County Road Bike winner was Paramount rider Dave Scott, who was third county rider overall, stopping the watch on 49.22, with seven Paramount riders featuring in the top 10 adding a huge 360-point haul to their Top Club Award defence.

Evening 10 Series

Hales also set out a solid defence of the newly-renamed Denso and Tern Cycles Evening 10 Series by Wrekinsport.

There were fast times all round, some keen competition in the Road Bike category, and a brand new season-long 2-Up competition added taking place at the same time.

Back on the traditional Shawbirch-Cotwall Bank circuit after the opening of Crudgington roundabout, Hales won with a superb effort of 21 minutes 39 seconds, with nearest challenger Jonathan Mills-Keeling of Aerologic RT 32 seconds back.

Hales opened up a lead of a solitary point by beating 2024’s silver medallist Oli Freeman, who stopped the watch on 22.34 in his first effort on the course after joining the club last year.

Hales wasn’t the only rider looking to hold on to a Championship as Hayley Wells opened up her defence of the Women’s Series with a superb 23.47.

The Road Bike Series opened in some style with a solitary second splitting Rich Smith from Peter Jukes, with Smith making his first ever appearance in this contest stopping the watch on 25.48, and with visiting Scottish rider Hamish MacLean of Mussellborough RCC taking the overall win in 24.13.

Rider’s best 12 scores will count towards the destination of trophies in the solo series, whereas the best five scores will count towards the new 2-Up Series. Dave Moore and Matt Price made the initial running, registering a time of 26.57.