Bowls round-up: Sally and Natalia are the pair to fear

The Wrockwardine Wood bowlers came out on top of a fine 32-strong field in the Penwortham Ladies Pairs at the Preston area club with a string of fine wins.

They ended up beating Carol Darley and Jenna Goth 21-15 in Saturday’s final after 21-4, 21-12, 21-13 and 21-18 wins earlier in the day.

King & Moseley won Mid Shropshire’s Dixon Driscoll Doubles at Allscott Heath this time last year and celebrated their latest success by both winning with single-figure cards as the Wrockites opened their Shrewsbury Ladies League with a 9-1 away win at Allscott B on Tuesday night.

Clubmates Helen Clee and Sarah Weaver won their first-round tie at Penwortham but fell at the second hurdle.

Ladies' hope

A new season brings renewed hope for North Shropshire Ladies after a difficult couple of years.

The bowlers of the Whitchurch-based association start their countdown to a new British Ladies County Championship campaign with a triples competition at Nantwich Park Road from 10am on Saturday.

Changes at the AGM saw Leah Marshall elected as the body’s new secretary and she is hoping for a big turnout from women who play for affiliated clubs in the Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wem leagues.

And increasing the pool of players the selectors have to pick from is vital ahead of the County Championship opener against mighty Warwick & Worcester on May 18 for a North Shropshire team that has not won a match since the 2022 season.

Further north up the A49, the one-day Owley Wood Spring Open is also tomorrow at the Weaverham club with Premier League men Reece Farr, Dan Taylor and Tom Killen among those in the hunt.

Sir John Bayley man Farr, team-mate Stuart Rutter, Callum Wraight and Darrell Handley took the four qualifying places in Wednesday’s session of the Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood.

Rejuvenated Wraight is joined by Andy Armstrong, Dan Williams and Gerwyn Davies in attempting to qualify for the July finals of the Hillcrest Classic in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday night.