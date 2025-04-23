The details behind Matheus Cunha's release clause ahead of likely Wolves exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A number of clubs are interested in the Brazilian forward this summer, who is likely to leave Wolves for a club-record fee.

Manchester United have already made contact with Cunha's representatives and early talks over personal terms have taken place - but it is understood no club has contacted Wolves yet.

The payment terms for the £62.5million release clause are already written into the contract and a buying club can trigger the deal, with the current terms, at any point once the transfer window is open.

Those terms see a portion of the fee paid up front and the rest in instalments, which is typical for modern football transfers.

Clubs could attempt to negotiate better payment terms with Wolves, but the Molineux side could reject it after Cunha inked his new contract on February 1.

However, any buying club could potentially agree more suitable payment terms with Wolves if they offer to pay more than the £62.5million release clause.

Offering more money would open up the possibility to negotiate the details of the deal, but it remains to be seen if any club is willing to pay more than they need to for the 25-year-old.

United are keen to steal a march on their rivals for Cunha's signature and are already putting the wheels in motion for a move.

However, Cunha's representatives were proactive in getting him a move in January, which did not come to fruition, before he put pen to paper on his new contract.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Alejandro Garnacho could be sold to fund United's move for Cunha.

The academy graduate's sale would generate pure profit for United when considering the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations and it would help them justify the permanent addition of Cunha this summer.

Other Premier League clubs and some Saudi Arabian sides have also been credited with interest in Cunha, who is likely to leave Wolves after two-and-a-half years at Molineux.

He made a club-record £43million move to Wolves in 2023 after an initial loan from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Cunha has had a starring role for Wolves in the last two seasons and so far this campaign has notched 14 Premier League goals.

But he has also been involved in controversy after two separate suspensions, totalling six games, and a violent red card against Bournemouth.

He has also clashed with Wolves fans on social media after giving an interview where he spoke about leaving Wolves to fight for titles elsewhere.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha said in that widely criticised interview.

“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal (of staying up). But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”