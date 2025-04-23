Shocking statistics behind West Brom's deep rooted away day blues over last five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alongside failing to win back to back games since September - Albion have won just four times away from home all campaign with the last victory on the road coming way back in November.

It has been one of the reasons for their failure to achieve a play-off spot. However, it is not a new problem that has surfaced this year.

Since Albion's return to the Championship back in 2021 and even prior to that, it has been a huge issue.

Here is a breakdown of how bad Albion's form on the road has been in recent years.

Post-Covid away blues

It has been known for quite some time that Albion have not travelled well. Historically, this was not the case but in the last five seasons and even slightly beyond that, their record is rotten.

Since the return to action following the Covid-19 break back in 2020, Albion have played 114 games away from home. The first four of those were at the end of the 19/20 promotion winning campaign under Slaven Bilic.

The following season they were back in the Premier League, before four straight campaigns in the Championship with the latest miserable season set to finish in the coming weeks.

Of those 114 games during that time, Albion have lost 54 times on the road which equates to 47 per cent of the total number of away games played.

The highest number of defeats on the road, 12, came in the Premier League season, but the number was also equalled the following year during a turbulent campaign.

During that season, they would win just four times under Valerien Ismael away from home while Steve Bruce managed to pick up just two wins on the road.

The following season, the away record was a similar one, as under Bruce and then Carlos Corberan, Albion were beaten 11 times away from The Hawthorns.

Off the 114 away games, 34 ended in a draw with ten of them coming this season as Albion went on a long run of stalemates earlier in the campaign.

Another startling statistic that lays bare Albion the extent of Albion's problems on the road is the fact they have won just 26 times during this period - a figure that equates to 23 per cent.

They are averaging five away wins per season across the last five campaigns, an alarming statistic for a side that should have been competing and fighting for a play-off spot.