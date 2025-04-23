Four reasons why it went so wrong for Tony Mowbray in ill-fated West Brom return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mowbray's arrival was a feel good story, not just for Albion but for football. After battling back from cancer, the stars aligned and Mowbray returned to the club where he had enjoyed a Championship title success 17 years previously.

At the time of his return, the fans were craving a more attacking and expansive style of play, after some had become frustrated with a defensive mindset under Carlos Corberan.

There were times during his 17 games that it looked like things were changing - but a recent rotten run of results since the international break have seen Albion go backwards.

After the defeat to Derby on Monday, they dropped to tenth and for the owners they had seen enough and Mowbray was axed.

His second spell lasted just three months and 17 games. Jonny Drury looks at four things that went wrong for Mowbray on his second, ill-fated spell at The Hawthorns.

Key man sold on deadline day

Mowbray had been in the building less than two and a half weeks, and out of the blue a big transfer decision was made that would arguably have a detrimental impact on Albion's season.

The shock news emerged on transfer deadline day that Alex Palmer was heading to Ipswich Town. It was a deal that made financial sense for the club, but his departure was damaging.

Not only was Palmer one of the first names on the Albion team sheet, he was possibly one of the best goalkeepers in the division, so to lose him so close to the deadline was a hammer blow.