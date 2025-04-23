Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town have neglected the basics

It wasn't a nice moment for me personally as a Shrewsbury fan. I was covering Rotherham vs Mansfield and it flashed up on the screen that Shrewsbury had been relegated just before we went live on Sky Sports.

But it was expected and everyone knew it was coming. Unfortunately, we haven't seen the reaction we probably would've wanted off the back of that.

You never quite know how the team is going to react. Are they going to have a little bit more freedom with the way that they play? Are they going to play with more anger?

Or are they going to go the other way, and start thinking about next year and playing in protection mode? Unfortunately from what I've seen across those games, in particular against Northampton, it does feel like the players have gone into self preservation mode in general.