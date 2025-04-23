Bowls round-up: Killen wraps up another Parks title

The British Parks Junior Merit champion in 2022 has stepped up to the adult ranks with aplomb and was selected, along with twin brother Joe, for the Shropshire senior team squad last year.

And on Good Friday it got even better as he won the North Shropshire Parks Senior Merit crown at the home of Whitchurch League club Shavington, coming out on top of 13 entries.

Killen, who plays for Adderley in that league, beat Liam Jones (Malpas Sports) 21-9 in final, having got the better of brother Joe 21-13 in the semis while Jones was beating Will Childs 21-17.

All four look sure to feature in the British Parks Senior Merit finals at Stretton BC in Burton on Sunday, August 24.

Day to forget

It was a day to forget for Shropshire bowlers at the £2,000 Les & Mel Evans MBE Invitation Classic.

Their hopes of making a big impact in the Eater Monday promotion at the new venue of Hawkins Sports Club in Cheslyn Hay didn’t last long.

Castlefields duo Callum Wraight – a past winner of the title – and Jon Palmer did the best, both winning two ties before bowling out of the 43rd staging of the competition.

It ended with in-form Derbyshire ace Dan Petcher beating Yorkshire star Josh Mordue 21-14 in the final after £200 was raised on the day for The Mel Evans MBE Foundation that is backing MND research.

Entries needed

The promoter of an open bowls competition in Shropshire on Sunday has made an impassioned plea for a late surge in entries.

Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club is the venue for the Dennis Lewis Open with a prize purse of £2,280 if all 64 places go.

But Rob Burroughs confirmed early in the week: “I've only got about 40 entries for this still.

“This comp is run in honour of a great man, with some great sponsorship and is a Champion of Champions qualifier so I’m not sure why it isn't full.

“Bowlers will only have one game on the top green too if that is putting people off!”

Start time is 10am, entries cost £20 and the last 16 onwards will be on the bottom green, contact Burroughs on 07901 229623.