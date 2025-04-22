Wolves Fans' Verdict v Manchester United: It wasn't pretty but superb Sarabia sealed it

John Lalley

An uninspiring game to tell the truth, with United just like Tottenham last week offering their pre-match excuses on the back of preparing and recovering from excursions in Europe.

No matter; any win on this ground is immensely satisfying and bookends most pleasantly the season-defining win against the Reds at Molineux on Boxing Day. The game was a stalemate with neither side offering any attacking potency, but this is a different, more focused and wholly rejuvenated Wolves’ outfit.

None of the pre-Christmas capitulations, instead a steely determination to defend solidly with the inspirational Agbadou proving to be one of our best recruits in recent years. His supreme air of self-sufficiency and muscular intensity has boosted the resolve of his defensive partners. He radiates authority; his immediate and commanding impact has been the foundation of our transformation.

We competed, we were stubborn, awkward and frustrating to play against but when our one chance presented itself, equal to the task. Sarabia may be soon calling time on his stint at Molineux and he will probably depart frustrated that he hasn’t revealed the full extent of his obvious talent. But spasmodically he unveils the quality he possesses.

Place this masterpiece alongside his outstanding goal that unravelled Tottenham at Molineux last season. He has played his part in digging us out of the unsightly hole we had tripped into.