West Brom latest manager search: Ex-Wolves boss and former Hull chief among early favourites

Mowbray made an emotional return to the club in January, to replace Carlos Corberan after his departure to Valencia.

However, Mowbray spent just 17 games in charge of Albion and their fifth defeat in six games on Monday afternoon saw them slip down to tenth in the play-off race.

They are still mathematically in the play-off hunt, but it would take a miracle for them to haul their way back now and the club's owners have made the decision to move Mowbray on just three months in to his second stint in the job.

The search for a new head coach now begins - with Albion having already drawn up a shortlist over who they want to replace Mowbray.

Early names have been touted in reports and with the bookmakers, and the name at the top of the early bookies standings won't be one that is welcomed by Albion fans.

Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is currently 3/1 in the early odds, having been out of work since being axed by Albion's Black Country rivals.

Elsewhere, Steve Cooper, who led Nottingham Forest to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League three years ago is 4/1, with ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior at 5/1.

The young former Derby and Hull man is impressing in charge of Strasbourg in France, and has been linked with a number of other jobs.

Rosenior was also reportedly one of the names in the frame prior to Albion appointing Carlos Corberan back in 2022.

Former Luton boss Rob Edwards and young British coach Will Still, another who is impressing in France, are 14/1.

Here is a run down of some of the early odds:

Gary O'Neil 3/1

Steve Cooper 4/1

Liam Rosenior 4/1

Sean Dyche 6/1

James Morrison 10/1

Steven Gerrard 12/1

Rob Edwards 14/1

Will Still 14/1

Luke Williams 14/1