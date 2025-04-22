"We showed a steeliness" - Wolves' mental strength key to survival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A fifth consecutive victory was sealed on Sunday as Vitor Pereira's side were mathematically guaranteed their Premier League spot for next season.

Bentley, who came into the side after Jose Sa was injured in the warm-up, says his resolute team-mates have found a way to win and apply themselves correctly after a difficult start to the campaign.

"I don't think we came here and played overly well, by our own standards we're not delighted with the performance," Bentley said.

"We weren't at our fluid best, but we showed a steeliness. I think a huge part of it for me is mentality.