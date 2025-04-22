Luke Powell’s player ratings after Shrewsbury Town beaten 4-1 by Northampton Town

Jamal Blackman

His heroics and great saves were forgotten when he made two big errors to gift the Cobblers’ their second and third goals. A nightmare afternoon to forget.

Costly, 5.

Mal Benning

Boss Appleton was furious with his side’s defending and marking for the first goal where McGowan was left free on Benning’s side to volley home. Came close with a few efforts.

Lacklustre, 5.

Aaron Pierre

Despite seeing four goals into his own net, Pierre battled at the back and got stuck in. He often headed away to clear danger and came close with a header at the other end.

Headed, 7.

Josh Feeney

It was a tough afternoon for the Shrewsbury defence that came under ample pressure throughout. Town lacked the killer instinct to keep Northampton out despite their battling and efforts.

Battled, 6.

Luca Hoole

Got forward down the line and linked up well with Stewart when he could - posing a threat to the Northampton defence and enjoying success. But, at times this left Salop vulnerable and he was subbed.

Got forward, 6.

Harrison Biggins

Was also brought into the side as one of three changes but was subbed. It was a quiet afternoon for the town midfield who found themselves on the back foot for the majority of the game and battling to keep Northampton out.

Subbed, 6.

Taylor Perry

The midfielder got stuck in and made several tackles to try and scupper any Northampton chances, but his efforts were not enough to prevent Northampton from scoring four and claiming an all too easy victory.

Tackled, 6.

Alex Gillead

Made a wonderful inviting cross in the second-half looking for Callum Stewart who was unable to turn home. Got forward and tried to create chances, but it was a difficult afternoon for the midfield who were well-beaten.

Crossed, 6.

Callum Stewart

Was one of three changes from the side that was beaten by Wigan and was handed his first start since joining in January. Linked nicely with Hoole and had a shot blocked, but lacked chances.

First start, 6.

George Lloyd

As always Lloyd pressed Northampton’s back line and looked to get in behind. Made several good runs and linked up well with Marquis and Stewart in an attractive first-half move by Salop.

Ran, 6.

John Marquis

Grabbed Town’s consolation goal in stoppage time, giving the travelling Shrewsbury supporters something to cheer about, but it was a quiet afternoon for the attack who had limited chances.

Scored, 7.