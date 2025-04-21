Wrockwardine Wood enjoy a perfect Good Friday

Wood started their Easter celebrations in fine style by winning all 12 of their games against struggling Hanmer with a one-sided aggregate score of 252-143.

Rob Roden (21-5), Aaron King (21-8), Clay Flattley (21-8) and Martin Williams (21-9) recorded single-figure successes for the hosts, with Nathan Lacey, Jamie King, Will Childs, Scott Moseley, Sam Millward, Tom Killen, Josh Cotton and Steve Broome also on target.

That gave the Wrockites the maximum 14 points available to them to move up to fourth in the table.

The early standings are somewhat congested, with Sir John Bayley the only team to have won three from three so far.

They did so by losing seven of the 12 games at Bylet, but an aggregate victory of 213-205 earned them four bonus points as the away side.

Reece Farr (21-7), Scott Simpson, Stuart Rutter, Dan Taylor and Josh Bradburn did enough for the Bayley boys.

Bylet's seven winners were Tim Ealey, Grant Cooper, Ian Sturdy, Cheryl Caswell, Matthew Ealey, John Newey and Rich Taylor.

Castlefields are second in the table, two points off the top, after picking up 14 points for their 10-2 (244-189) triumph at Highley - the hosts' first defeat of the season.

Gary Neal and Andrew Judson were 21-8 winners for Castlefields, with Wayne Rogers, Jon Palmer, Callum Wraight, Andrew Armstrong, Michael Beer, Ashley Wellings, Tom Palmer and Rhys Marshall also on the mark.

Phil Chester and Dave Scriven replied for Highley.

Burway are third, a point further back from Castlefields, after their own 10-2 (245-169) success over Wem USC - taking two bonus points for it being at home.

Richard Lane (21-7), Lee Wilding (21-9) and Chris Dovey (21-9) were the single-figure winners for Burway.

Elsewhere, Horsehay have been cut six points adrift at the bottom of the fledgling standings and remain without a win after a 10-2 (242-169) reverse at Hanwood, who secured their first victory of the season with the help of a best card from Wayne Phillips (21-6).

Ian Howell (21-3) and Rob Hollins (21-6) were big winners for Adderley, but could not prevent them losing 8-4 (206-190) at St Georges, whose best card came from Ian Pessall (21-8).

And Ifton were away-day winners at Meole Brace, coming through 7-5 (234-196) thanks in part to Owen Jackson (21-5) and Nicky Jones (21-9).