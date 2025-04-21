What position are Wolves in the Premier League table since Vitor Pereira's arrival?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves are creating history with every game they play.

It's been a record-breaking run with the club now guaranteed Premier League safety for another season.

Sunday's win over Manchester United was their fifth successive league win - that's never been achieved by Wolves in the Premier League and the first time in the top flight since 1979-80.