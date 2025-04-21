"We needed a change" - Wolves matchwinner hails Vitor Pereira's impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spaniard curled home a superb 77th minute free-kick just three minutes after coming off the bench to notch Wolves' fifth consecutive win and secure a league double over Manchester United.

It was a moment of quality in an otherwise underwhelming contest and Sarabia has praised Pereira for his impact on the squad as they continue to defy the odds on their winning run.

"We needed a change because at the beginning of the season we didn't find our best, in terms of confidence in ourselves," Sarabia said.

"With Vitor something changed and the spirit and the capacity of the team is very good.

"Because of this, it's the key to get the club in this spot.

"The players are very happy on the pitch and because of this it's possible to do our best."

It was only Sarabia's third goal of the season but perhaps his best in a Wolves shirt, as the team continued their impressive winning run.

Sarabia added: "It's a massive victory, we are very happy for this win and for me of course!

"We are fighting in every single game and trying to do our best.

"We're improving a lot because it's been a very difficult season for us.

"We are enjoying it now with five victories in a row and we are very happy.

"We have a very good team. Five victories in a row is massive for us and I'm very happy for the coach and my team-mates."

That win, alongside Ipswich's defeat to Arsenal, officially confirmed Wolves have avoided relegation this season and they now have hopes of fighting further up the table.

With five games remaining, Wolves have moved up to 15th in the league and are now level on points with Manchester United and Everton just above them, while Spurs are still to play on Monday evening.

Wolves could still finish 13th this season, after a campaign fighting relegation under Gary O'Neil before Pereira was appointed in December.

"It was our target at the beginning of the season because we were not the best in the first half of the season," Sarabia said.

"Because of this we have to celebrate, because it's the most important thing for the club.

"It's a very good day for us and we're going to celebrate together."