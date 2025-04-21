Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton on 're-ignited fire' and excitement for potential Salop future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appleton was brought in to become the third manager in Salop's dismal relegation campaign, after Gareth Ainsworth walked away from the club to join Gillingham, just months after taking over from Paul Hurst.

At that point, Salop were destined for relegation from League One after ten years at the level. Despite improved performances at times, Appleton's side have struggled to pick up results.

But fans have been pleased with the impact he has had on the style of play at Salop - and Appleton is hopeful of learning more about his future in the coming days.

The former Lincoln and Portsmouth boss has again admitted a return to management came sooner than he though - but he is excited about what potentially lies ahead.