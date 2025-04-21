Shifnal Town braced for 'biggest game in history' as play-off final looms

Patterson's side qualified for Saturday's showpiece final at home to 1874 Northwich with the dramatic 3-2 success at home to Brocton last weekend - in which the hosts fought back from an early setback.

Shifnal will vie for promotion from regional football - be that several guises of Midland divisions - for the first time in their history with a bumper crowd expected at the Acoustafoam Stadium including the well-followed Northwich visitors.

Patterson, who has been in charge for two seasons, is confident his troops have what it takes to come out on the right side of the huge clash.

"It is the biggest day of Shifnal's history, I've told them they can make history, go down and be remembered for a long time," Patterson said. "Hopefully get the job done."

Despite the magnitude of the day, the Town boss wants to keep things as normal as possible until kick-off.

He added: "They're a decent side, well-drilled, it will be a tough test.

"We finished second for a reason, they finished fourth for a reason. On our day I back us against anyone, even the team above us (title-winners Lichfield).

"On our day in a one-off game we can beat anyone. But this is no different to any other game, the way we will prepare, it's the same thing. I've just asked for another green tick from the lads. One more and it's job done."

Northwich booked their ticket in the play-offs via a 1-0 win at Atherstone Town, who finished one place above them in Midland Premier. Shifnal finished second in a competitive division and just four points below title-winners Lichfield.

But Shifnal were 12 points better off than their visitors from Cheshire.

Patterson said: "They are one of the teams we haven't picked maximum points against this season. We drew both times, one of us will come away the winners.

"Credit to the lads that have stepped up, at one point recently I had a midfielder at centre-back, one game we had a right-back in goal. We've had a few missing injured. So credit to the lads got us here. But we're full strength, we mean business."

The club, who made a third round qualifying replay of the FA Cup this term, anticipate an attendance of more than 1,000 at the Acoustafoam Stadium.