Northampton Town 4 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Dara Costelloe netted twice for Northampton as Town failed to rain on the Cobblers’ parade who secured their League One status for another year - something the Salop faithful will envy.

Mistakes like that by Jamal Blackman for Northampton’s second and third of the afternoon only added salt to the wound and compounded to Shrewsbury’s misery.

Michael Appleton’s side managed a mere 25-minutes without conceding until Aaron McGowan netted a sumptuous volley. The two calamitous errors then gave the hosts daylight.

The loss in their penultimate away game of the season extended Shrewsbury’s winless run to 15 league games, and the search for Appleton’s first win in charge continues into the final two matches of the season.

After their decade-long stay in League One came to an end three days earlier, the Town boss made three changes from the side that was beaten by Wigan.

Callum Stewart was handed his first start at the club since arriving in January from Leamington while Harrison Biggins and Mal Benning returned to the starting 11. Meanwhile, while 16-year-old academy scholar Isaac England, who has been with Shrewsbury since he was eight, featured in the squad for the first time and made a late cameo.

But, after coming off injured against Wigan, both Jordan Shipley and Dom Gape missed out while George Nurse dropped to the bench.

As Appleton eluded to after the Wigan defeat and now their relegation to League Two has been confirmed, the remaining matches provide him with an opportunity to see what some players are about.

But, while Shrewsbury‘s fate had already been sealed, it was evident from the off that Northampton were looking to seize the opportunity to maintain their League One status. The Cobblers were fast out of the blocks and Mitch Pinnock struck the side-netting with his early free-kick.

Salop shot-stopper Blackman then produced a terrific save at full-stretch to deny Cameron McGeehan as Northampton continued to pile on the pressure. Picturesque it was, and a ferocious strong hand that the visitors were grateful for.

And, it was clear that Shrewsbury would look to hit Northampton on the counter and break of play, and John Marquis nearly latched onto the end of Callum Stewart’s dangerous cross. The 23-year-old then saw an effort blocked moments later before Aaron Pierre headed wide, and Michael Appleton was encouraged by his side’s response and threatening play.

Frantic defending managed to keep the ball out of Shrewsbury’s net as the game resembled table tennis in the visitors‘ box approaching the 20th-minute mark. But, just five-minutes later, Shrewsbury’s resistance was broken as Pinnock’s swooping cross from the left met Cobblers captain Aaron McGowan who was left unmarked and unchallenged, and produced a thunderous sweetly-struck volley to earn his side the lead.

Down, hurting and behind, the opening was a repeat of what Shrewsbury supporters have been used to during their dismal season. But, they did offer glimmers of promise. Great team play after the 34-minute mark presented Mal Benning with a shooting opportunity, but his volley went agonisingly over the crossbar.

However, just when you thought Shrewsbury might get into the break just goal down, they faltered, and conceded a woeful second goal that throughly represented their frustrating campaign so far. Blackman went from hero to villain, getting himself in all sorts of trouble, and was dispossessed on the edge of the box by Dara Costelloe who made no mistake with the goal gaping.

Any memories of Blackman’s superb save earlier in the contest were quickly erased and the sloppy goal to concede gave them an even tougher mountain to climb.

In the second period, there were early Salop shouts for a penalty early as they went out with promise and looking to give their fans something to shout about.

In similar fashion to his previous effort, Benning volleyed over while Luca Hoole looked to be a handful down the right. But, Northampton were destructive and the game was put out of sight in the 70th-minute when Blackman‘s afternoon somehow became even worse when he spilled the ball into Cameron McGeehan’s path who converted with ease.

The home side continued to rally with confidence as Shrewsbury had their backs against the wall, and after Fosu was denied from his curling effort, Costelloe hammered home a fourth. Town’s defence was carved open down the left and the travelling fans began to trundle towards the exit, bringing an early conclusion to another tough afternoon.

However, those who stayed were able to cheer on 16-year-old Isaac England who was introduced for the remaining minutes and then what can only at best be described as a consolation goal courtesy of John Marquis which gave the Salop faithful something small to cheer about.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3) Blackman, Hoole (M Feeney, 80), J Feeney, Pierre, Benning (Nurse, 80), Gillead, Perry, Biggins (England, 89), Stewart (Loughran, 89), Lloyd, Marquis.

Un-used subs: Wheeler, Young, Nisala.

Northampton Town: (3-4-2-1) Burge, Magloire (Dyche, 60), Odimayo, Guinness-Walker, McGowan (Baldwin), Pinnock, Perry (Hondermarck), Taylor, McGeehan, Roberts (Fosu, 64), Costelloe.

Un-used subs: Wilson, Tzanev, Brough.

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle

Attendance: 6,632 (269 away).