Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester United as star sub gets 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over Manchester United.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dan Bentley - 7
Brought in late due to a Jose Sa injury during the warm-up, Bentley was assured and comfortable. He commanded his box well from dangerous corners in particular.
Nelson Semedo - 6
The captain looked tired and was unable to impact the game going forward, but was solid enough in defence.
Santi Bueno - 7
Coming in for the injured Doherty, Bueno was confident in defence and rarely caught out. Credit to him for a strong display.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 6
The fantastic signing was not quite at his best against United. He was beaten by Hojlund on a few occasions and made too many poor passes.