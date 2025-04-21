Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Manchester United as star sub gets 8/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dan Bentley - 7

Brought in late due to a Jose Sa injury during the warm-up, Bentley was assured and comfortable. He commanded his box well from dangerous corners in particular.

Nelson Semedo - 6

The captain looked tired and was unable to impact the game going forward, but was solid enough in defence.

Santi Bueno - 7

Coming in for the injured Doherty, Bueno was confident in defence and rarely caught out. Credit to him for a strong display.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 6

The fantastic signing was not quite at his best against United. He was beaten by Hojlund on a few occasions and made too many poor passes.