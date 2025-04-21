Liam Keen comment: Chances taken as Wolves march on with winning run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A first league double over Manchester United for 45 years and the first time Wolves had won five consecutive top flight games for 55 years marked a memorable Easter Sunday for Vitor Pereira's side.

They are now mathematically safe from relegation with five games left to play and are cruising towards an impressive end to the campaign.

Winning run

A season that looked destined for relegation has been saved by Pereira and his winning run has added some extra shine to the excellent job he has done.

When he arrived in December, Wolves were in the bottom three and 13 points behind United. They are now 15th and level on points with Ruben Amorim's side.

Finishing 13th is a possibility, following a campaign where 17th would have been a success.

But for much of Sunday's game, Wolves looked likely to take a drab goalless draw back to the Black Country.

Referee Robert Jones' stop-start approach to the fixture slowed it down considerably, but Wolves were also at fault for their sloppy play.

Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen were isolated up front and the team was struggling to gel.