First points, the pints AGAIN! Vitor Pereira drinks with Wolves fans in Wetherspoons

It marked the third consecutive weekend the Wolves head coach has been to the city centre Wetherspoons following the superb result at Old Trafford.

'First the points, then the pints' is the famous quote from Vitor Pereira following Wolves' win at Bournemouth back in February.

And the Wolves head coach has been a man of his word, meeting and drinking with fans all around the city since.

To date, the 57-year-old has been spotted at a number of popular haunts including, The Giffard, The Dog & Gun, The Parisian, The Duke of York, The Fieldhouse and The Fox at Shipley.

Pereira drank and sang with fans late into the night.