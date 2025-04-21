Bowls round-up: Castlefields produce another champion act

Having topped the Tanners Shropshire League’s second division averages last year playing for the table-topping Fields B, Turner was one of the 12 bowlers out of 18 invited who took part in its 2024 Champion of Champions competition.

And he kept up his fine form to win the knockout at Old Shrewsbury earlier this month by beating Kev Farr of the host club 21-8 in the final, receiving the Terry Croft Memorial Trophy from his widow, Pat Croft.

“In the quarter-finals Emmet McKinley (Oxon) beat Carl Bowers (Hanwood) 21-17, Matt beat Will Tyler (Meole Brace) 21-10, Billy Walmsley (Prince Hotel) lost to Kev Farr 8-21 and Neil Jones (Prince Hotel) beat Rob Jones (Prince Hotel) 21-16,” said organiser Rich Jones.

“The two semi-finals saw some very good bowling with Matt beating Emmet 21-16 and Kev beating Neil 21-13 before Matt continued his good form and won the final.”

The league's next competition is the Handicap on Monday, May 5, at Greenfields from 10am with two games guaranteed by the running of a consolation knockout. Entry is £5.

County Cup entrants

Only five non-Premier League bowls clubs have entered this year’s County Cup.

The 14 members of Shropshire’s elite league, plus the quintet, make up a total entry of 19 – exactly the same as last year for the 12-a-side knockout that was won by Sir John Bayley.

“Those five teams are most likely chasing Premier League bowls, apart from maybe Newport,” said Rob Burroughs, a member of the County Cup committee. “There are 24 entries in the Shropshire Cup, one up on last year with 15 of those from Mid Shropshire, which is a great effort from that league.”

Hadley USC won the 10-a-side Shropshire Cup in 2024 but their defence of it has been hit by a huge exodus of players.

Easter qualifiers

Two qualifiers for big money open finals were the headline acts for Shropshire bowlers over a Bank Holiday weekend packed with competitions.

Ayden Smith, about to sign for Sinclair, secured his place in the last 16 of the new £4,000 Adderley Open while Martin Gaut (St Georges) was successful in the Rudheath Spring Open, both on Saturday night.

But the wins were few and far between elsewhere around the country with Jon Palmer of Castlefields doing the best in the £1,670 Good Friday Invitation 32 at Houldsworth WMC in Stockport.

He enjoyed two wins before bowing out against Graeme Wilson on a day that ended with Gareth Herbert beating fellow Warwick & Worcester star Greg Smith 21-13 in the final.