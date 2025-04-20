Wolves manager lauds super subs following history-making double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves' 1-0 win secured the club's first double over the Red Devils since 1979/80.

Original substitute Dan Bentley was thrust into action moments before kick-off following an injury to Jose Sa in the warm-ups, while Pablo Sarabia came off the bench scoring a stunning free-kick to secure all three points.

"We played with our heart, souls and spirit and when we needed it , we took our chance in the right moment," said the Wolves head coach.

"We showed true spirit, the players on the bench, they came to help the team and did a fantastic job.

"Pablo (Sarabia) is a player with technical quality and a real team player.

"He has the personality to help the team and the others on the bench also have the same spirit.

"In Bentley I didn't see a goalkeeper that was nervous, because he works everyday very hard to be ready to help the team.

"This is what I ask from the players who are not always starting, because they must come with the spirit to make an impact.