Wolves boss sends strong message to missing forward
Vitor Pereira admits he has been unhappy with Goncalo Guedes' attitude and has challenged the player to force his way back into the team.
The winger was left out of the squad against Spurs last week and Pereira hinted after the game that Guedes was not doing enough in training to warrant a place in the side.
Guedes was then left out again for Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United and in both games 17-year-old academy prospect Mateus Mane was chosen ahead of him.
The head coach has now revealed Guedes is not the right mental space to be involved in Premier League squads, but he hopes the player will be involved again before the end of the season.
"He knows the message," Pereira said when asked about Guedes missing out on the team.