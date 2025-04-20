Steve Bull: Wolves cannot be complacent for United test

I'm not worried about United's Europa League comeback on Thursday, let's focus on what Wolves can do and we're flying at the moment.

We have to approach this game with the same mindset as our recent games - if we are complacent we will lose it, don't let anyone relax!

But if we do our job, we are more than capable of winning this game.

We're playing with confidence and thriving at the moment, but we will be knocked off our perch if we are complacent in our approach.