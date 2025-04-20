Northampton v Shrewsbury: Michael Appleton again lays down bravery challenge to relegated Salop players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop were relegated prior to their defeat against Wigan on Friday - with three games left to play of the League One campaign.

Appleton has only had a handful of games in the job, but there have been small signs of progress during his time in charge.

He admitted he does have a tinge of frustration at not having had long to work with the group of players - and wants them to keep playing with the shackles off for the remainder of their time in League One.

He said: "It is one of them sometimes in that position you can almost play it a bit safe.

"What we have tried to do is get the players to be braver on the ball.

"In the first half against Wigan we showed too much fear and not bravery, we went to a four to try and help them and play quicker.