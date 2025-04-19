Michael Appleton's 'identity' plan as Shrewsbury boss hopes for future update next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop were officially relegated from League One just minutes before their Good Friday clash against Wigan - after a year of struggle at the Croud Meadow.

The drop out of the third tier had been on the cards for a while and was sealed after Burton Albion picked up a point against Exeter City.

Salop now face three more games in League One, with Monday's clash against Northampton Town followed by a trip to Barnsley and a home game to finish the campaign against Crawley Town.

Appleton, who has been given the job until the end of the season, but is hopeful of remaining in charge after positive talks with the club's board, has explained that he wants to keep trying to give Salop an 'identity', something they have lacked for some time in his view.