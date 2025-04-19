Manchester United v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira not fearing the 'big six' amid Wolves run

Manchester United are not the beast they used to be, but still have some talented players and their dramatic late Europa League win on Thursday night proves Old Trafford can still conjure up some special nights.

But Wolves are the top flight's in-form team and travel to the North West with four consecutive wins - and five unbeaten - under their belts.

It is a run that has propelled them away from the relegation zone and into contention for the spots above them, one of which United hold just three points away.

Pereira, bullish in his approach to his pre-match press conference, is focused solely on what his side can do as he seeks Wolves' first league double over United since the 1979/80 season.

"It was a massive win (for them against Lyon) and this is the kind of win that brings confidence," Pereira said.

"I believe we will face a team more confident, but as I said since the beginning, it's about us.

"It's not about Manchester United, it's about us. It's about how to do our work, how to keep our identity, with personality.