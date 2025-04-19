Kevin Wilkin hails fantastic AFC Telford United after goal fest keeps them in the hunt

Play was suspended at the SEAH Stadium for over an hour after visiting goalkeeper Warren Burwood was knocked unconscious as he and Bucks striker Ola Lawal challenged for the ball. The Lowestoft Town keeper was eventually taken from the field by paramedics, having regained consciousness but with a deep laceration to his head.

The Bucks were already leading 4-0 when the incident occurred, and manager Kevin Wilkin admitted that the lengthy delay was an event he’d never experienced in the game. As happy as Wilkin was with the outcome, Burwood was uppermost in his thoughts.

“It was a fantastic result, but first and foremost, our best wishes go to Warren. There’s no malice in the challenge; it’s an unfortunate moment and situation, and it’s right that we stop the game until he can get the correct medical treatment. I believe he’s up and talking and in good spirits now, and we wish him well and hope he recovers as promptly as possible.”

Wilkin reflected on a game in which leading scorer Matty Stenson smashed the Bucks’ individual season scoring record with five goals against the relegated Trawler Boys. Stenson moved to thirty-one goals for the season, overtaking Daniel Udoh’s twenty-six goals in the 2018/19 season. He also claimed another record, with no player in the Bucks’ ‘AFC’ era scoring five goals in a game previously.

“It was a brilliant start for us; we played well today and scored some good goals and had some good moments, and we’ve done our goal difference the world of good. Some others have got some game time, which is important and which tees us up nicely for a massive game on Monday.”

The Bucks travel to Halesowen Town on Easter Monday, and the Yeltz manager, Russ Penn, was in the crowd of 1,797 inside the SEAH Stadium as the Bucks sent out a message that they won’t go quietly.

Dylan Allen-Hadley opened his Bucks account and substitute Byron Moore was also on the mark as the Bucks added to their tally against a suffering Lowestoft, but Wilkin was adamant that the situation in the division’s playoff zone meant they couldn’t be merciful.

“Prior to the game restarting, that’s exactly what the conversation with the lads was. I said that we were in a good palace, but could be in an even better place. That’s just in my nature: I’m quite demanding. If we’d scored seven, I’d want eight.”

The Bucks climbed to second place, or at least overnight, with most of the other title and playoff teams in action on Saturday.

The Bucks confirmed before the game that they’d be without midfielder Max Brogan after he was recalled from his loan by parent club Scunthorpe United, and Wilkin understood their position.

“Max has come in and he’s done great for us. Their manager (Andy Butler) spoke to us on Wednesday, and they’re low on numbers and want everybody in and around it. We understand that. If Scunthorpe don’t win it, they’ll be in a playoff situation and they’ll need good numbers, so we wish Max well and hopefully he can go on and have a successful finish to this season.”