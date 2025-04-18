Wolves head coach opens up on potential new contract

The head coach has masterminded Wolves' relegation survival but will only have a year left on his deal at the end of the campaign after signing an 18-month contract in December.

Fans have been calling for Pereira to be given an extension, but the 56-year-old prefers to focus on finishing the season positively before opening talks.

"I'm not worried about it because it's not the time for a new contract," Pereira said.

"It's time to keep going with our work, because we have a lot of points to fight for.

"I want to do the best until the end of the season.

"Of course, if I'm happy and the club is happy, it's normal that I keep going with my work.