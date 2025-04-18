Wolves fans launch new beer range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Portuguese head coach, who took over a Wolves side struggling in the relegation zone, has dragged them out of trouble and is now looking up the table after a stellar run of results.

A new Wolves beer range (Picture: OGP)

The team are currently five unbeaten, with a Premier-League first four consecutive wins, and hope to improve on that record against Manchester United on Sunday.

After wins, Pereira has been spotted in pubs around Wolverhampton celebrating with fans and in press conferences he has coined a now famous phrase: "first the points, then the pints."

A new Wolves beer range (Picture: OGP)

Now, fan group Old Gold Pack (known as OGP) have launched their first limited run of YamYam Points then Pints Lager and IPA.

All profit raised from sales is going towards future flag and banner displays at Molineux - which OGP specialise in alongside the club - as well as supporting the 1P36 Family Trust charity.

Vitor Pereira meets Wolves fans in city centre

Fans can now pre-order cans of the two beverages on the OGP website, where prices are £24.99, including delivery, for six 440ml cans.

The beers will also be available on draught in selected pubs around Wolverhampton, Stourbridge and Bridgnorth.

Visit the OGP website on: www.oldgoldpack.co.uk.