The race for Wolves' golden boot is on with six games remaining

Vitor Pereira's side could finish 13th this season and have some pride to play for after a difficult campaign, but two star forwards and now taking each other on for personal bragging rights.

Matheus Cunha has 14 Premier League goals this season, his best ever, while Jorgen Strand Larsen has managed 12 so far in his debut season amid a purple patch that has now seen him score five in his last four games.

The closest behind them is Rayan Ait-Nouri with four - meaning Cunha and Larsen are battling it out alone with just six games to go.

The pair could also make some history in the process if they continue to find the back of the net, so how do Wolves' top goalscorers compare to previous Premier League seasons?

2023/24

Gary O'Neil's first season in charge offered up a surprise European charge for most of the campaign, as Wolves found their shooting boots.

Hwang Hee-chan and Cunha both ended the season on 12 Premier League goals, before a number of injuries saw the team struggle in the final weeks of the campaign.

Matheus Cunha (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hwang reached double figures before the New Year and looked set for a remarkable season, before injuries and a lack of form impacted his the second half of the year.

Despite that, it was the first season for some time that saw any Wolves player score consistently.