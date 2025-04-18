Delight as Ludlow swimmer Ollie Morgan demolishes own British record

The 21-year-old clocked 52.12 seconds at London Aquatics Centre, the second quickest time in the world this year and 0.58 seconds faster than his previous best.

Morgan’s victory and stunning time, which also ranked as the joint 13th quickest ever, secured his qualification for this summer’s world championships in Singapore, continuing his fairytale rise through the sport.

The University of Birmingham student was a relative unknown before bursting onto the scene by winning the British title two years ago. He went on to compete at last summer’s Olympics, finishing eighth in the final, with Thursday night’s performance confirming he is now a serious contender at world level.

Morgan said: "We knew there'd be something quick in there, everything in training was pointing towards going that way.

"I've had a pretty busy year with university and just trying to get that done, so we sat straight after the Games and spoke out the next four years which I guess I haven't ever done before.

"One, that was a weird conversation to have, and two, we thought my swimming this year wouldn't be that fast with putting uni first - so to be going 52.1 [is great], and the training I've been doing has just been backing that up.

"I'm loving it every day, getting better and better, each week in training has been doing something phenomenal so I've been loving it."

Having moved into an early lead, Morgan asserted his dominance over the final 25m, surging home ahead of Jonathon Marshall in second, while Matthew Ward rounded out the podium.

There appeared room for improvement, too, with Morgan actually misjudging the finish and gliding in for longer than intended.

A long-time member of Ludlow swimming club, he burst on to the national scene in the 2023 British Championships, winning gold in the 50 metres backstroke, 100 metres backstroke and 200 metres backstroke.

That success led to his selection for the 2023 World Championships and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

“It has all come together. Training has been wicked. In-season swims have been pretty fun. It was nice to put it all together when it counts,” he said after Thursday’s sensational swim.

“I was trying to stay controlled as possible but the adrenaline takes you through. I started off quick and I’m glad I was able to come back.”