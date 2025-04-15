Wolves Fans' Verdict v Spurs: A huge win for a united team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Lalley

It’s remarkable; a campaign haunted by pessimism for so long, is finishing with confidence massively renewed and a surge in expectation that was previously simply unimaginable. A transformation of such proportions that the grotesque deficiencies we endured seem almost a figment of the imagination.

There is a sense of liberation at Molineux; the anaemic and excruciating introspection swept aside and replaced with a conviction and resolve that has transformed the team into a strong and competitive outfit.

We systematically punished Tottenham for their individual errors with the kind of ruthless assurance other teams reserved for us earlier this season. It wasn’t flawless; Pereira won’t be thrilled with the nature of the two goals we conceded but he will be delighted with the attacking threat that his team carried for the entire game.

The early goal rattled Spurs; they were shaken and disorganised and had Strand-Larsen managed to convert from his prone position soon afterwards given Tottenham’s European preoccupation, we might have had a comfortable afternoon. But Spurs did offer a response and the Spence own-goal came as a crucial bonus with the game still in the balance.

The teams traded errors in the second half; two clangers apiece. The difference was that whilst Spurs, regardless of their possession didn’t look likely to score without our help, Wolves in contrast, always seemed capable of creating chances through their own subtlety.

Conceding those two goals ensured that until the final stages, Spurs were never quite out of the frame in a game where they were second best. But no panic ensued and Wolves finished up worthy winners. And best of all; it came as no surprise. Yes, really quite remarkable!

Clive Smith

There is still something surreal about queueing, behind two ladies from South Korea in our club shop, waiting to buy a programme. Virtually in the same position, many years ago, I stood in a portacabin hiring out VHS videos of Stockport, Cardiff, etc for the Official Wolves Supporters. Progress eh!

It felt, probably for the first time this season, the pressure was off. We have done most of the hard yards already, the finishing line is getting closer and watching Wolves could be less stressful.

We were on the front foot at the start and Bellegarde won a free kick that led to Ait-Nouri scoring from the edge of the box before most players had even touched the ball.