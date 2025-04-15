"We're not afraid of anyone" - Wolves striker buoyant amid club's impressive run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira's side moved up to 16th with victory over Spurs, as Larsen netted his fifth goal in four games to take his tally to 12 for the campaign.

The Norwegian is full of confidence and says the whole squad are ready to attack the final six games of the season, as they travel to face Manchester United this weekend.

"Confidence in football is the most important thing, and in a relegation battle it’s not easy to find that confidence, especially as strikers," Larsen said.

"You don't get many chances as a team, you concede and you feel like, ‘Oh, here we go again’. That's what it's been like this season.

"But I felt since Vitor came in and the whole staff, we have changed some small things, because it's not about doing something huge. I think with time we've we built on that.

"Where we are now is a great spot, and we're not going to stop. We're not afraid of anyone now, we obviously know where we still are, we're not going to win the league, but we can build on this next season.”

Larsen is now only one goal away from equalling the 13 top flight strikes Raul Jimenez notched in his debut Premier League campaign.

However, the striker was critical of his personal performance against Spurs, as he heaped praise on his team-mates for helping him find his goalscoring form of late.

“There’s been a few very important games lately, and it's nice to be playing a big part," Larsen added.

"Maybe I had an off day, but to still grab a goal, I think that's the most important, the team needs that. We created a good spirit again at home, showing what we can do. I'm just proud of the team.

“Obviously, I work hard and give my all, but I feel like I missed something. That's how it goes for a striker. You need to have a good feeling.

"But the most important thing for me is having chances and to be in the right position when something happens, and I'm pleased to be scoring, pleased to be in the momentum I am right now, and I would never be without my team-mates.

"Obviously Rayan (Ait-Nouri) does well for the assist, he had a great game, and I think many of the other players did, even though I felt like I was not where I should be.”